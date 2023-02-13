GRPD: 20-year-old charged after man shot, killed on city's west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is charging a 20-year-old man with open murder after a 42-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night.

Neftali Hernandez, 20, is facing charges for Open Murder and Felony Firearm, GRPD reports.

Hernandez was apprehended on Friday night, shortly after a shooting broke out on Butterworth Street SE around 10:40 p.m.

Police confirm Vasant Patel, 42, was killed. He was shot multiple times. police say, and was taken to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, but police say he was stopped and held by a witness, until police could take him into custody.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

If you have any information abotu this event, GRPD Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

