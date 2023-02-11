GRPD: One dead following shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say one man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday night.

Police tell FOX 17, the shooting happened on Butterworth Street Southwest around 10:50 p.m.

A man was shot multiple times, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect, a man, ran off but was stopped by a witness until officers arrested him.

The Grand Rapids Police Major Case Team is investigating the shooting. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

