Man sentenced for shooting death of 15-year-old in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide in the shooting death of a teenage girl in downtown Grand Rapids has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

Josiah Pittman entered the guilty plea to second-degree homicide as well as a weapons charge in August, in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Lakyijah Williams.

Pittman was accused of firing a gun with the intention to hit someone else, but the bullet struck Williams instead.

Alongside his 25-50 year sentence for second degree homicide, the weapons charge Pittman pleaded guilty to comes with a sentence of 2 consecutive years in prison.

RELATED STORY: 'It’s almost not believable': Sisters remember 15-year-old shot, killed in downtown Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube