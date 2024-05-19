Girl shot and killed in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is working to learn more after a girl was killed in a shooting in downtown Grand Rapids.

Details on the incident are scarce right now, but here's what we know so far:

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it happened at around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were called to a shooting on Southwest Ottawa Avenue. Once there, they found one "juvenile female" victim who died at the scene.

GRPD didn't provide FOX 17 the girl's exact age, only that she was under 18.

The Department's Major Case Team is investigating the shooting, and anyone with information should contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 at or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.