Suspect pleads guilty in shooting death of 15-year-old in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenage girl in downtown Grand Rapids last year, according to the Kent County Prosecutor.

Josiah Pittman entered the guilty plea Tuesday in connection with the May 2024 shooting death of 15-year-old Lakyijah Williams.

RELATED STORY: Sisters remember 15-year-old shot, killed in downtown Grand Rapids

Pittman was accused of firing a gun, intending to hit someone else, but instead struck Williams as she was passing by on a scooter.

Pittman also pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.

Sentencing is set for next month.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Suspect charged with murder of 15-year-old in downtown Grand Rapids

Suspect charged with murder of 15-year-old in downtown Grand Rapids

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube