GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a southeast Grand Rapids shooting on Monday has been identified.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Marcell Depriest Ross was killed in the area of Dallas Avenue and Fisk Road on the morning of Monday, May 30.

Ross’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

Those with any information related to the shooting are asked to call investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

