GRPD: Man dead after shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led to an early morning shooting that killed a man.

The shooting happened around 4:20 Monday morning on Dallas Avenue Southeast not far from Kalamazoo Avenue on the city's southeast side.

Police say they got several 911 calls regarding gunshots and a man that was on the ground. A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, his name is being withheld pending the family being notified.

Police have yet to release information about a suspect. If you have any information you're asked to contact the GRPD Major Case Team or Silent Observer