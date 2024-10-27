Watch Now
Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting on Grand Rapids' northwest side during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to Mc Reynolds Avenue and 6th Street around 2 a.m. on October 27 for a reported shooting. They found evidence of a shooting, but no victim at the scene, according to the department.

However a shooting victim was brought to a Grand Rapids hospital. Police believe that man was shot on Mc Reynolds Avenue.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Major Case Team at the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

