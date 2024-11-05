Man facing charges for shooting that left Grand Rapids mom dead, 2 sons hurt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged for a shooting that left a mother dead and her two sons hurt in southeast Grand Rapids last month.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Pastiche Drive on Oct. 24, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 neighbors reported an altercation had occurred in the area. Numerous shell casings were found when police arrived.

Grand Rapids Mom dead, 2 sons hurt in SE Grand Rapids shooting FOX 17 News

The mother was later identified as 55-year-old Tracey Broyles.

GRPD released an update Tuesday saying 33-year-old Keonte Moore faces charges of open murder as well as two counts of assault with murderous intent and several weapons charges. Moore is currently lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube