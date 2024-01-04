Man charged with open murder for NE Grand Rapids overdose death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect was charged for the overdose death of a woman in northeast Grand Rapids last week.

Officers located 53-year-old Yushonda Noble and another overdose victim while investigating a stabbing near College Avenue and Cedar Street on Dec. 27, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). Noble died at the scene. Her death was determined to have been the result of homicide.

We’re told 44-year-old Keith Wilkerson has since been charged with open murder and one count of assault with murderous intent.

GRPD says the stabbing victim is expected to be okay.

Those with information related to the incident are urged to call investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

READ MORE: Police identify NE Grand Rapids overdose victim, death ruled a homicide

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube