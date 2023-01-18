Man charged with murder in 2022 Grand Rapids double homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing two people in Grand Rapids last summer has been charged.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Tony Dwayne Vaughn and Freddie James Lusk, both 58, were killed June 23, 2022 near Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Deiontreay Darrell Craft, was charged Wednesday with the following, according to police:

Open murder (x2)

Felony firearm (x2)

Carrying a concealed weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

“This is another example of the dedication and perseverance of our GRPD detective team, who spent months pursuing leads on this case,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “We are committed to bringing justice for victims and their loved ones no matter how long it takes.”

