BREAKING: GRPD investigating shooting that left two men dead

FOX 17
Posted at 4:00 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 05:00:35-04

Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead.

Officers got the call to Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE near Eastern around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police and medics arrived on scene. Police say they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Investigators have not released the names of the men yet.

They say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD Major Case Team detectives at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

FOX 17 has a crew on scene and will have live reports all morning on FOX 17 Morning News.

