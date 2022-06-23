BREAKING: GRPD investigating shooting that left two men dead

Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead.

Officers got the call to Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE near Eastern around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police and medics arrived on scene. Police say they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Investigators have not released the names of the men yet.

They say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD Major Case Team detectives at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

