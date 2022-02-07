Man charged with death of 1-year-old Grand Rapids boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Alex Radulovic is charged with one count of murder and one count of child abuse in the first degree.

Both charges are punishable by up to life in prison. Arraignment is expected Tuesday in 61st District Court.

Radulovic is innocent until proven guilty.

Saturday, Grand Rapids Police and the fire department responded to calls to an apartment at 50 Weston. A one-year-old boy was found with blue lips.

The baby, identified by his mother as Alexander "Xan" Butler, was pronounced dead at Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

Radulovic we're told was the boyfriend of Xan's mother, Alissa Butler.