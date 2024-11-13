Man charged under safe storage law after teen's accidental shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is facing charges connected to the shooting of a 15-year-old on Tuesday in the city of Grand Rapids.

Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker announced his office is filing criminal counts against Melvin House, including violating the state's safe storage law. It is not clear what role the 54-year-old played in the incident where the teen shot themselves on Sherman Street near Benjamin Avenue on November 12.

The 15-year-old is expected to survive.

In addition to the safe storage violation charge, House is facing one count of possession of a controlled substance and another count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. If convicted on all three charges, he could spend up to 30 years in prison.

