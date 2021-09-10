Man charged in Grand Rapids homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man has been charged with Homicide alongside other charges in the shooting of a woman at a Grand Rapids apartment complex.

Marissa Leigh Valdez, 24, was shot dead at Oakview Apartments on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Dealeyon Jaishawn Franklin, 24, has been arraigned in the 61st District Court on charges of Homicide-Open Murder, Assault0Pregnant Individuals-Intentionally Causing Miscarriage/Stillbirth, and Weapons-Felony Firearm.

Franklin is in custody without bond and is being housed at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

