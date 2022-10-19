Man arrested, charged in June 9 crash that killed 65-year-old in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash that left a man dead in Grand Rapids back in June.

The crash happened on Maryland Avenue above I-196 on June 9. A 65-year-old man was killed after the driver in the other vehicle, a 27-year-old man, crossed the centerline, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

The suspect, now identified as Jeremy Stewart Cox, was critically injured in the crash.

We’re told Cox was brought into custody Wednesday. He has been charged with reckless driving as well as driving on a suspended license, police say. Each charge is punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison.

