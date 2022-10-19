Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Man arrested, charged in June 9 crash that killed 65-year-old in GR

GRPD cruiser 05222022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
GRPD cruiser 05222022
Posted at 3:48 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 15:48:00-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash that left a man dead in Grand Rapids back in June.

The crash happened on Maryland Avenue above I-196 on June 9. A 65-year-old man was killed after the driver in the other vehicle, a 27-year-old man, crossed the centerline, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

The suspect, now identified as Jeremy Stewart Cox, was critically injured in the crash.

We’re told Cox was brought into custody Wednesday. He has been charged with reckless driving as well as driving on a suspended license, police say. Each charge is punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after GR crash on Maryland Avenue

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered