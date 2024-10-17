Major downtown GR development plan approved by Brownfield Redevelopment Authority

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A significant plan to alter downtown Grand Rapids received another approval. The plan includes the addition of the area’s tallest skyscraper.

The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority gave the green light for the proposed redevelopment of Fulton and Market, which would become home to three new high-rises.

The project would cost nearly $800 million in investments. That’s compared to $187 million to develop Studio Park.

Next, the plan needs to be approved by the Grand Rapids City Commission. A public meeting is scheduled to be held Nov. 12.

Grand Rapids Firm proposes trio of riverfront towers for Grand Rapids' skyline Sam Landstra

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube