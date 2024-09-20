Amphitheater developers propose transformational project in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The transformation of downtown Grand Rapids won’t stop with the Acrisure Amphitheater and soccer stadium, according to the development firm behind both projects.

Progressive Companies tells FOX 17 they have designed plans along the Grand River at the former site of Charley’s Crab, located between US-131 and the intersection at Fulton Street and Market Avenue. The firm proposes adding a trio of high-rises across nearly seven acres with more than 2,500 new parking spaces.

We’re told one of the buildings, sized at 420,000 square feet, would contain as many as 1,600 office workers. The base shared by the hotel and residential buildings would add more than 32,000 square feet of commercial space. The plans include 130 hotel rooms, 595 apartments and 6 condominiums.

The project is estimated to cost $738 million, funded by private investors.

If approved, the project would be completed late 2028 to early 2029.

