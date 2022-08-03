100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Reconnect program has reached a major milestone, announcing 100,000 applicants have been accepted into the program.

The program gives Michiganders 25 and over who are without college degrees the chance to achieve an associate’s degrees or skills certificates at little to no tuition cost.

Governor Whitmer aims to raise the percentage of adults in possession of postsecondary degrees or certificates to 60% by the end of the decade, her office says.

“Michigan Reconnect is putting hardworking Michiganders on a tuition-free path to a brighter future,” says Governor Whitmer. “This bipartisan program is a game changer not only for the people enrolled in the program but also for their families, small businesses, and the state of Michigan. I am so proud of all 100,000 and counting Reconnect applicants.”

The state tells us 18,000 applicants have enrolled or went back to school since the program launched last year.

“Because of their grit and determination, we can keep growing Michigan’s economy, supporting and attracting hardworking people, and powering small businesses in every region of our great state,” Whitmer adds.

To qualify, applicants must be 25 years old, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, have lived in the state for at least one year and haven’t finished college with an associate’s degree or higher.

