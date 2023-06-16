Loved ones demand justice for 1-year-old killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids mother is on a mission to get justice for her one-year-old daughter who was killed earlier this year.

Amanda O’Brien and her family stood outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department Thursday demanding answers.

“I really feel like I’m reliving this nightmare all over again,” O’Brien said.

Earlier this week, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 that his office does not have enough evidence to press charges right now.

GRPD talked with FOX 17 Thursday and said that the case of one-year-old Kaiyanni Jones is not closed.

“Our detectives are still actively working on some case; however, they come to appoint that, even when we talk to the prosecutor and present the evidence that we do have at this point, Prosecutor Becker decided that, you know, there’s not enough to charge right now,” Deputy Chief Kristen Rogers explained.

“They told me to let them do their job. They were going to do it. I was going to get justice, and now I’m back to square one,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien says in February, while she was giving birth, her daughter Kaiyanni was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Not long after, she was declared legally dead, and GRPD ruled her death a homicide.

“When I got the call, it’s like everything left my body,” O’Brien recalled about the moment she found out the prosecutor’s office is not pursuing charges. “I left my daughter in her care. Child abuse, child endangerment, child neglect, something.”

GRPD would not share details with FOX 17 Thursday about where the investigation stands right now, other than the fact that it is still open.

“As law enforcement, we’re fact gatherers. I mean, so we gather all the facts and we present what we have to a prosecutor, and then the prosecutor has to decide if they have enough probable cause,” Deputy Chief Rogers added.

“It’s been really hard to care for a new baby while losing my baby,” O’Brien said. “I’m not okay with it. I’m not letting it go. I will be here every single day until they arrest somebody.”

O’Brien did get the chance to talk with police for more than a half hour, not long after the protest started.

She plans to protest at the Kent County Prosecutor’s office on Monday.

