Dept. of Civil Rights files discrimination charges against GRPD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights plans to hold a news conference in Grand Rapids to announce formal charges of discrimination filed against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The department says these charges are in response to two separate complaints.

Additionally, the department says it is investigating about 28 complaints of discrimination filed against GRPD.

The news conference is Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m. in the Delta Plaza Room at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Rapids Airport (3333 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids).

