Lime bikes, e-scooters adding more transportation options to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is expanding its shared e-scooter and bike share service pilot by partnering with Lime, a news release said.

The city’s pilot, which has been operating since September 2020 with shared e-scooters operated by Spin, is adding more e-scooters plus electric assist bikes operated by Lime.

These vehicles will be available for residents and visitors to rent in a 12-square-mile pilot service area, including downtown and various neighborhoods and business districts.

The pilot service area covers 74% of underserved neighborhoods in the city to provide more equitable access to shared micromobility and to evaluate how these services can contribute to the city’s multi-modal transportation system.

Lime will launch Friday with a fleet of 150 bikes and 300 e-scooters and scale up its fleet to as many as 750 bikes and scooters to match demand.

Through the Lime app, individuals can begin riding, access information on how to ride the vehicles safely and find the closest designated parking zones and available vehicles.

The city has 175 designated parking zones, where the bikes and scooters need to be parked in between trips.

All vehicles are $1 to unlock plus 25 cents per minute.

Like Spin, Lime also offers reduced rates for lower-income residents and non-smart phone options through its Lime Access program.

City commissioners approved $400,000 back in August for the pilot program.

“Shared electric assist bicycles and e-scooters offer lower cost mobility options, especially for shorter distance trips,” said Justin Kimura, assistant director of the city’s Mobile GR department. “We are pleased to partner with Lime to expand transportation mobility options, and we continue to emphasize that users should exercise safe riding habits. This includes wearing a helmet for all rides, riding on the street and not the sidewalk, being aware of pedestrians and other vehicles and never operating an e-scooter or bicycle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Lime employees disinfect scooters every time they are collected and brought back to the company’s work site for inspections and repairs.

