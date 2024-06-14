Calvin University, former school president come to agreement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Calvin University President, Dr. Wiebe Boer has agreed to drop his lawsuit against the school.

'Out of a shared desire for the future wellbeing of Calvin University and all related individuals' the joint statement starts — referring to the a previously alleged breach of contract and defamation suit filed by Boer earlier this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:Former president sues Calvin University, alleges breach of contract, defamation

"...the Board and [Wiebe and Joanna Boer] have resolved the matter, and the Boers have dropped their legal actions. The parties are grateful for God’s grace and wish each other well."

Boer resigned after what the school called 'inappropriate' comments to a non-student member of the campus community came to light.