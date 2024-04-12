Former president sues Calvin University, alleges breach of contract, defamation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University's former president is suing the school alleging breach of contract and defamation.

In late February, Calvin University released a statement saying President Dr. Wiebe Boer had resigned. The statement came after claims that he sent inappropriate texts to a non-student member of the campus community.

The school said in the statement that Dr. Boer's alleged comments were not sexual, but instead, were "unwelcome and inappropriate."

Boer's attorneys, in a 35-page lawsuit filed Friday in federal court, argue there is more to the story.

The lawsuit shows Boer was notified of accusations against him on Thursday, February 22.

Boer disagreed, reportedly telling trustees he didn't believe his actions were inappropriate.

His attorneys claim this situation was over-dramatized and either a misunderstanding or the board was misled.

The texts were not included in this lawsuit, but FOX 17 has asked for copies.

On February 24, Boer was reportedly told the board had enough votes to fire him.

The court documents explain that if Boer resigned, he could influence the public statement the board intended to release.

Boer resigned early that evening, but claims he had no say in the statement put out on Monday, February 26.

Boer's wife, Joanna, who was also a Calvin employee, was also terminated.

She is alleging a violation of the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

FOX 17 has contacted Calvin University for comment and is waiting to hear back.

