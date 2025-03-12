Laundromat owner who shot teen stealing cigarillos to serve 2 months in jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The business owner who shot a teen trying to steal cigarillos from the counter will spend just under 2 months in jail.

Judge Christina Mims ordered Jose Morin to spend 60 days in jail and then the following 2 years on probation.

Morin pleaded guilty to one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury as part of a deal for a reduced sentence. He originally faced a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for the September 12, 2023 shooting at the Oakdale Laundromat on Kalamazoo Avenue.

He told police the 16-year-old came into the laundromat and grabbed the cigarillos before he fired a single shot. The teen was hit in the back.

The boy's father told FOX 17 his son "wasn't raised that way."

Morin was credited with 1 day served during his legal proceedings.

