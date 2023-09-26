Suspect charged for Grand Rapids laundromat shooting that injured teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charges have been filed in a shooting that left a teen injured at a Grand Rapids laundromat earlier this month.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says a 16-year-old boy was shot Sept. 12 behind the building on Kalamazoo Avenue. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says Jose Guadalupe Morin was charged with one count of assault with intent to deal bodily harm less than murder.

Morin faces up to 10 years behind bars or a $5,000 fine if convicted. He is currently out on a $5,000 cash/surety bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Oct. 10.

