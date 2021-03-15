Latest on COVID-19 in Michigan with Dr. Abha

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we get closer to all adults being eligible for a vaccine in Michigan on April 5, we continue to talk with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Abha Gupta Varma about the difference in the vaccines and what you should know.

Dr. Abha says she knows of people who are signing up in every location for a chance to get vaccinated.

"If that is what you need to do to feel like you've turned every stone, absolutely do what you need to do to feel like you've addressed this issue, but you will get your vaccine," she said.

"The fact that we're opening up the state here in Michigan, by April 5, the trajectory shows that we're currently at 21% of Americans have received a first shot, it'll be 50% by May, and 90% by August. It's absolutely heroic," Dr. Abha said.

"I want you to remember we're going to get there and don't lose your Don't lose your hope."

