Late-night threat notification closes Forest Hills Northern High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Administrators at Forest Hills Northern High School (FHNS) were tipped off to a threat late Tuesday night, prompting a cautionary closure of the high school.

A 2-day investigation was punctuated by an alert from OK2SSay, according to the letter posted to their social media.

At no time has school administration or law enforcement received any information related to any other Northern attendance area buildings. Therefore, these schools will follow normal daily school schedules and procedures.

—Principal Heather McKinney-Rewa, Forest Hills Northern High School

The Kent County Tech Center (KCTC) will still hold classes, but FHNS will not be providing transportation. Those who are able to transport themselves are welcome to attend their regularly scheduled classes.

The closure comes on the first of 4 Fall Count Days for the state of Michigan, which determine 90% of funding for the school.

