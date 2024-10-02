It's Count Day for Michigan schools!

MICHIGAN — School funding is determined by many factors-- primarily, the number of students in each district and building. Wednesday marks the first of 8 monitoring days for the 2024-25 school year.

Mandated by the State School Aid Act, count days determine where funds go, where cuts can be made, how much a district needs, and how to redistribute funding to meet those needs.

Calculations are based on spring and fall counts, though the 4 Fall Count Days determine 90% of funding while only 10% of funding is determined by those in Spring.

Kids must be enrolled in the school prior to the legislated County Day and in attendance all day to count with very few exceptions.

• The student has an excused absence and attends within 30 calendar days following count day.

• The student has an unexcused absence and attends within 10 school days following count day.

• The student is suspended and attends within 45 calendar days following count day.



Note: Local school boards distinguish between excused and unexcused.



—Student Count Day and School Funding Information from Michigan.gov

If school is canceled on a Count Day or the date falls on a religious or culturally significant day, the State Superintendent will need to approve a make-up day, typically the next day instruction is held, per state guidelines.

You can find more information on Count Day Guidelines here:

