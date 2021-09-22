Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Lansing man to spend 11 years in federal prison for conspiracy to support ISIS

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
department of justice DOJ
Posted at 6:52 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 18:52:08-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Lansing man has been sentenced for conspiring to send aid to ISIS.

Mohamed Salat Haji, 28, was sentenced to spend 130 months (nearly 11 years) in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Michigan.

We’re told Haji was arrested at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in January 2019 after helping his cousin register for a flight bound for Somalia. His cousin, Muse Muse, reportedly intended to join ISIS once there.

Haji pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in June 2021, officials say.

Last month, Muse Muse was sentenced to 78 months behind bars, and their relative, Mohamud Muse, was sentenced to 98 months.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning News local promo side box

Morning News