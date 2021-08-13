Watch
Michigan man linked to Islamic State gets 98-month sentence

Posted at 4:29 PM, Aug 13, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Twenty-five-year-old Mohamud Muse of Lansing was sentenced Thursday to 98 months in prison by a federal judge in Grand Rapids.

He pleaded guilty last year to a conspiracy charge.

Federal authorities say Muse, his brother and another man were arrested in January 2019 at the Grand Rapids airport, where his 22-year-old brother, Muse Muse, was starting a journey to Somalia to join IS.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the three men conspired to provide support and resources to the militant group.

