Lansing man sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for plotting to send aid to ISIS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first of several Lansing men has been sentenced for plotting to send material support to ISIS, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Michigan.

Chief United States District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced 22-year-old Muse Muse to 78 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office tells us.

We’re told the government initially sought a nearly 15-year prison sentence but it was shortened by 52 months after the Court took Muse Muse’s age, personal finance, rehab potential and lack of a criminal history into consideration.

“Although we are disappointed and respectfully disagree with the sentence imposed by the Court, we applaud the FBI’s successful efforts to prevent this defendant from assisting a dangerous international terrorist organization to carry out attacks here or overseas," says U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge. “This sentence will ensure that […] Muse Muse will not be able to join ISIS overseas to assist its members with committing violence.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says court documents state Muse Muse communicated with someone he believed was a Somali fighter for ISIS between December 2018 and January 2019, adding all three defendants pledged loyalty to the terrorist organization on video and sent those videos to those they believed to have been associates of ISIS.

