Lane closure that has caused backups on US-131 held over

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For weeks, commuters on US-131 north of Grand Rapids have been plagued by traffic jams caused by lane closures between Leonard and Ann streets. Morning jam-ups have regularly delayed drivers on southbound 131 south of West River Drive. Afternoons have been no fun on the northbound side.

The lane closure has been extended through Saturday, May 7.

In Grand Rapids, a lighting project in the concrete barrier between Ann and Leonard streets proved problematic, leading to a number of delays in finishing the work.

The plan to close the ramp from eastbound I-96 to southbound US-131 for bridge work was delayed because of daily traffic jams caused by the lane closures on 131.