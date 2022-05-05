Lane closure on southbound US-131 goes away this weekend, but northbound lane closure will last another week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For weeks, commuters on US-131 north of Grand Rapids have been plagued by traffic jams caused by lane closures between Leonard and Ann streets.

This time, the backups morning commuters have endured on southbound US-131 north of downtown Grand Rapids may actually go away.

The latest posting from the Michigan Department of Transportation has the lane closure eliminated by 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7. To make that happen, there will be a double lane closure from I-96 to Ann Street on southbound US-131 from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

But the traffic jams each weekday afternoon will continue for another week.

The MDOT schedule shows a lane closure at Ann Street on northbound US-131 until midnight Friday night, May 13.

A lighting project in the concrete barrier between Ann and Leonard streets was started in late March and proved to be problematic, leading to a number of delays in finishing the work.