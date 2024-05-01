Kent County man found guilty for sexually exploiting child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County man was found guilty of sex trafficking a minor and sending child porn.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17 in 2022, a survivor told Kentwood police she had an sexual interaction with Terrence Clay, who began to threaten her if she didn’t make $200 a day performing sex acts for others. Clay gave her a cell phone that was also used to track her.

The survivor’s photos were reportedly used to advertise for sexual activities.

Clay later took the survivor from her home, according to surveillance footage described by court documents. Clay was arrested while trying to cross the Mackinac Bridge.

He was federally indicted in May 2023.

Clay was convicted this week for sex trafficking a minor, sexually exploiting a minor and distributing child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

“Treating his victim like nothing more than property, Terrence Clay repeatedly ordered a minor to sell herself for sex,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Today’s guilty verdict on all counts secures a measure of justice for the victim and the entire community who is harmed by these heinous crimes. Working with our law enforcement partners, social service providers, and others we will continue our efforts to end the scourge of human trafficking.”

Clay will be sentenced Sept. 17.

