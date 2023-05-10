Kent County man indicted in federal court for sex trafficking a child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County man has been indicted in federal court for sex trafficking a child. He is 39-year-old Terrence Clay.

According to the Department of Justice, Clay was indicted for sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and distribution of child pornography.

He was previously charged in state court for related offenses, which included human trafficking, child sexual activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material. However, Clay’s state charges were dismissed due to his federal prosecution.

“These sexual exploitation and child pornography allegations are extremely disturbing and very serious,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to protecting our children as our youngest and most vulnerable citizens.”

