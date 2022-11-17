K9 Eli out of the hospital, still recovering from weekend stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A K9 severely injured in a weekend stand-off is out of the hospital and recovering at home with his human partner.

On Sunday night, K9 Eli with the Grand Rapids police was stabbed eight times after being deployed by police to make contact with a barricaded subject on the city's northwest side.

Two of the stab wounds punctured the dog's lung, police say. The subject has since been arrested and charged.

After surgery, K9 Eli was released from the Animal Emergency Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. He has bandages and stiches, but police say he could leave on his own four paws.

GRPD K9 Eli released from hospital

K9 Eli's release was celebrated by a gathering of GRPD and area K9 unit personnel.

“On behalf of Officer Kribs, the K9 Unit, and all the men and women of the Grand Rapids Police Department, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support, prayers, and well wishes. We received hundreds of messages from the community, other law enforcement agencies, and K9 support organizations across the country,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “We are extremely grateful to the veterinarians and staff of the Animal Emergency Hospital for their expertise and care. With the severity of his injuries and the significant blood loss he experienced, it is truly a miracle they were able to save Eli.”

GRPD Crowd gathers for K9 Eli's release

Police are unsure if K9 Eli will be physically and mentally able to serve as part of the department, even after recovery.

For now, K9 Eli will rest at home with his human partner, Officer Justin Kribs.

If the dog does not return to service, he'll retire and live with Officer Kribs and his family.

K-911 Foundation

