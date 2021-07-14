Justice for Black Lives VP arrested ahead of GR city commission meeting

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids City Commission selected the Grand Rapids Urban League to lead the city’s Cure Violence campaign at a meeting Tuesday night.

Ahead of that meeting Justice for Black Lives held a march where they say their vice president was wrongly arrested.

Justice for Black Lives was live streaming when it happened.

The arrest cannot be seen in the video.

According to Kent County jail records, that man was in custody but has since been released.

Fellow protesters addressed the situation during the commission's public comment period.

We reached out to Grand Rapids police for comment and clarification.

The department's information officer told us the protester was arrested for violating the city's noise ordinance.

Police say the man was using an electronic megaphone, which is prohibited unless the group has an event permit, which they did not.

GRPD could not confirm any use of force by officers and says any use of force is reviewed by department supervisors, the training committee and internal affairs.

