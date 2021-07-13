Watch
Urban League selected to lead 'Cure Violence' in Grand Rapids

City of Grand Rapids
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 19:41:44-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Urban League has been selected by the Grand Rapids City Commission to lead the city’s Cure Violence campaign, according to the City of Grand Rapids.

The Urban League will form a team and collaborate with Cure Violence Global to discern potential violent situations as part of an initial one-year agreement, the City explains.

“Having served the Grand Rapids community for 78 years, the Urban League is an ideal community partner to serve as lead agency to help us Cure Violence in Grand Rapids,” says Director of Oversight and Accountability Brandon Davis.

City officials say while year-to-date homicides are down compared to 2020, gun violence is on the rise.

“I have long appreciated and supported the work of the Urban League,” says Chief Eric Payne with the Grand Rapids Police Department. “I am optimistic that […] implementing the Cure Violence model will reduce crime and continue to strengthen trust between the community and its police department.”

The City of Grand Rapids says Spectrum Health was the first area partner to financially support the initiative, with a $300,000 donation toward the program. The City adds it is investing $75,000 per year for three years toward Cure Violence.

We’re told expenses toward the Urban League’s services will be covered by the Spectrum Health investment.

