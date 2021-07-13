Urban League selected to lead 'Cure Violence' in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Urban League has been selected by the Grand Rapids City Commission to lead the city’s Cure Violence campaign, according to the City of Grand Rapids.

The Urban League will form a team and collaborate with Cure Violence Global to discern potential violent situations as part of an initial one-year agreement, the City explains.

Tonight, our City Commission unanimously selected the @UrbanLgGR to serve as the lead agency to implement Cure Violence. The Urban League will begin working immediately to fully adopt and implement the Cure Violence Global Model in GR. https://t.co/Xzn6TMGzrA pic.twitter.com/Q0PNMsa7Br — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) July 13, 2021

“Having served the Grand Rapids community for 78 years, the Urban League is an ideal community partner to serve as lead agency to help us Cure Violence in Grand Rapids,” says Director of Oversight and Accountability Brandon Davis.

City officials say while year-to-date homicides are down compared to 2020, gun violence is on the rise.

“I have long appreciated and supported the work of the Urban League,” says Chief Eric Payne with the Grand Rapids Police Department. “I am optimistic that […] implementing the Cure Violence model will reduce crime and continue to strengthen trust between the community and its police department.”

The City of Grand Rapids says Spectrum Health was the first area partner to financially support the initiative, with a $300,000 donation toward the program. The City adds it is investing $75,000 per year for three years toward Cure Violence.

We’re told expenses toward the Urban League’s services will be covered by the Spectrum Health investment.

READ MORE: Push to bring 'Cure Violence' program to Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube