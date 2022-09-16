Jury finds man guilty of 2020 deadly shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was convicted of several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Grand Rapids back in 2020.
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Friday that a jury found Calvin Stewart guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony firearm.
In December 2020, Stewart was named a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in Heritage Hill.
READ MORE: Suspect named in deadly Heritage Hill shooting
Police identified the victim at Unique Evans.
Stewart’s now faces life in prison. His sentencing date is not yet clear.