Jury finds man guilty of 2020 deadly shooting in Grand Rapids

Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 16, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was convicted of several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Grand Rapids back in 2020.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Friday that a jury found Calvin Stewart guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony firearm.

In December 2020, Stewart was named a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in Heritage Hill.

READ MORE: Suspect named in deadly Heritage Hill shooting

Police identified the victim at Unique Evans.

Stewart’s now faces life in prison. His sentencing date is not yet clear.

