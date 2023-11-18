Join FOX 17 Saturday at Gentex Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2023 Gentex Grand Rapids Santa Claus Parade is happening downtown Saturday, and our FOX 17 team is looking forward to seeing you there!

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of Lyon Street and Monroe Avenue NW.

It will travel down Monroe to Monroe Center Street before taking Division N. to Fulton Street E. to Jefferson Street NE.

The parade is set to end around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church where organizers will host a party for kids and families.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum and Family Promise of West Michigan will provide activities, and rumor has it Santa himself is stopping by.

This parade almost didn't happen this year, but thankfully, volunteers and donors were able to save it last month.

