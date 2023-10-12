2023 Grand Rapids Santa Parade saved thanks to volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year’s Gentex Santa Claus Parade isn’t canceled after all!

The city of Grand Rapids announced Thursday the parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 thanks to volunteer organizers who wanted to keep the tradition alive this year.

The news comes two weeks after the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber (GRJC) announced the parade was canceled due to challenges that arose during an organizational transition.

READ MORE: Grand Rapids Santa Parade canceled for 2023

Gentex has signed on to return as the event’s lead sponsor.

“Like everyone, we were saddened by the news of the parade’s cancellation,” says Gentex Gentex Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications Craig Piersma. “But we’re beyond thrilled to be back as the event’s title sponsor, knowing that so many have stepped up to make sure our kids have a great Santa Parade again this year.”

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss extends her gratitude to those who came together to bring the parade back for 2023.

City officials say the parade will kick off at 10 a.m. from Lyon Street and Monroe Avenue to Monroe Center Street to Division Avenue to Fulton Street to Jefferson Street, ending outside First United Methodist Church at around 11 a.m.

A family-friendly party is scheduled to be held after the parade with activities offered by Family Promise of West Michigan and the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Santa is also expected to make an appearance!

Follow the parade’s Facebook page for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube