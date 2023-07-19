John Ball Zoo welcomes 5 million guests in 10 years as independent nonprofit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) welcomed its five millionth guest in the span of 10 years!

The occasion comes as the zoo marks record attendance numbers since becoming an independent nonprofit company.

“Every guest who enters the Zoo helps provide our animals with local produce for their diets, innovative medical care and compassionate, customized care by our team, and provides the means for us to save wild animals from extinction locally and around the world,” says CEO Peter D’Arienzo. “We’re deeply grateful for the support John Ball Zoo receives from our community here in Kent County and beyond, so we can continue our mission to preserve wildlife and wild places.”

We’re told Kent County managed the zoo for decades until JBZ became a nonprofit in 2014.

About 700,000 people from all over the country visit JBZ annually, zoo officials say. More than 440,000 patrons have visited the zoo so far in 2023.

JBZ is an active leader in the care and preservation of wild animals and habitats, delivering more than $100 million in economic impact in the state each year.

Visit the zoo's website for tickets and other information.

