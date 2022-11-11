John Ball Zoo to close for winter season Nov. 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is scheduled to close for the season Nov. 20.

That gives patrons until the end of next weekend to pay visits to their favorite animals before the zoo closes for the winter.

Before then, IllumiZoo will run through Sunday, Nov. 13. The Washed Ashore exhibit will be on display through Nov. 14, the zoo adds.

During the seasonal hiatus, the zoo says new exhibits will be assembled, including a pygmy hippo exhibit that is expected to open in May 2023.

“Throughout the winter season, John Ball Zoo will be working hard to care for our beloved animals, make updates to our world-class park and expand the Zoo’s ability to provide quality, engaging education opportunities on sustainability, animal care and conservation,” says CEO Peter D’Arienzo. “Even though we are closed to the general public, it does not mean that our commitment lets up. We remain dedicated to our animals, our community and conservation efforts to safeguard wildlife and wild places.”

While the zoo may be closed in the winter, we’re told there will still be behind-the-scenes opportunities. One gives patrons a chance to help a zookeeper train one of their red pandas. Guided tours will also be available.

Book one of these experiences online or by contacting the Education Department at 616-336-4302 or education@jbzoo.org.

The zoo is scheduled to reopen to the public March 24, 2023.

