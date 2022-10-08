IllumiZoo returns to John Ball Zoo, exploring animals, organisms that light up the night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — IllumiZoo, John Ball Zoo’s family-friendly, interactive nighttime event, is back for another year of illuminated adventures.

This annual event invites community members to get outdoors and celebrate Michigan’s beautiful fall weather while exploring and learning about the animals and organisms that light up the night.

Vibrant lights and sounds transform the zoo to enrich the appreciation of wildlife and wild places found all around us.

The 2022 festivities include the return of favorites like the “fobbles” musical interactive LED wall of Living Lights.

Living Lights is a one-way trail of interactive lights that shows the wonders of Bioluminescence in nature such as fireflies, fungi, coral, jellies, squids, starfish, anglerfish, lanternfish and more.

Other 2022 events include:

October 5: 60s Motown

October 12: 70s Disco

October 27: “Roaring Nights at Living Lights” Halloween Spooktacular with a live band (21+)

October 30: “IllumiZoo Goes Boo” Late Night Trick-or-Treating

November 2: 80s Rock n’ Roll

November 9: 90s Pop

Living Lights started Friday, September 30 and ends Sunday, November 13, running Wednesdays through Sundays.

Timed ticketing will vary as sunset times change.

Adult tickets are $22, $18 for children ages three through 12 and free for children two-years-old and under.

Zoo members will receive an admission discount.

To get your tickets in advance, click here.

