John Ball Zoo hosting immersive Grand Rapids Lantern Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This spring you can experience the magical, immersive Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo.

John Ball Zoo is the first and only place in Michigan to feature the lanterns.

Presented by Family Fare, the festival features more than 55 groupings of handcrafted Asian lanterns on a mile-long path through the zoo.

The festival will also offer themed foods and beverages, special merchandise and live entertainment from local cultural groups, the zoo announced on Monday.

“We’re so excited to bring this incredible experience to John Ball Zoo for people of all ages,” said Darci Napolillo, promotions and events manager at John Ball Zoo. “The lantern festival will feature amazing handcrafted Asian lantern displays that will illuminate the Zoo and tell the intersecting story of wildlife and Asian culture.”

John Ball Zoo says the lanterns come from Tianyu Arts & Culture, a leading Chinese lantern festival producer that promotes conservation and sustainability through its festivals.

The lanterns, according to the zoo, come in many shapes and sizes, from animals and plants to architecture and outer space.

The festival starts April 19 and will run every Wednesday through Sunday from 7-11 p.m. Timed tickets are sold every half hour from 7-9:30 p.m. and costs $22 for non-zoo members and $19 for members. Children under the age of 2 get in for free.

