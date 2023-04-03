Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival coming June 9-11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival— Michigan's largest Asian-Pacific celebration— returns for its 7th year!

June 9-11 at Calder Plaza, enjoy traditional food and drinks plus live music, dragon dancing, swordplay, and much more— all in celebration of the Asian-Pacific American culture in West Michigan.

RELATED: John Ball Zoo hosting immersive Grand Rapids Lantern Festival

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation

This year brings a cornhole competition, Hmong-Canadian rock group SuddenRush, a Vietnamese variety show, and a K-Pop dance contest!

The event is free and open to the public, and runs Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.—11 p.m. and noon—5 p.m. Sunday.