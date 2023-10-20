John Ball Zoo drops off 900+ teddy bears at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital received more than 900 teddy bears from John Ball Zoo (JBZ) Friday.

The zoo collected the stuffed bears from donors after Yogi, their brown bear, passed away earlier this month.

“We are heartened that our community showed so much support and love for Yogi, who was a beloved member of our Zoo family, and the children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital,” says JBZ zookeeper supervisor Jaime Racalla. “We hope these teddy bears bring some comfort for children and their families as they navigate health issues. Thank you to our community for supporting John Ball Zoo’s remembrance of Yogi.”

The stuffed animals will offer comfort to young inpatients undergoing medical procedures at the hospital.

Child Life Special Project Coordinator Jeannine Brown expresses her gratitude to JBZ for helping hundreds of children get through a difficult time.

“We greatly appreciate the support and kindness in donating stuffed animals commemorating the special zoo bear, Yogi. These stuffed animals comfort our kids during their admission and aid in the healing process, and we could not do this without the help of the community,” says Brown. “We pass out many stuffed animals every day to brighten a child’s stay especially if they forgot their treasured stuffed animal or lovey at home. Thank you for helping us make their hospital stay a little bit better with something to hold and hug.”

