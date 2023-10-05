Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Teddy bear drive launched after John Ball Zoo's 'gentle giant' passes away

Yogi, male Brown Bear at John Ball Zoo, has died of complications due to arthritis
John Ball Zoo
Yogi, male Brown Bear at John Ball Zoo, has died of complications due to arthritis
Posted at 12:03 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 12:03:13-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is collecting teddy bears after the death of Yogi, the male Brown Bear who had called the zoo home since 1994.

Officials tell FOX 17 he was a 'gentle giant' and developed arthritis over his 31 years.

Yogi, male Brown Bear at John Ball Zoo, dies of complications due to arthritis

In a post on social media, the zoo explained he recently started to have severe mobility issues.

His condition had previously been managed with pain medication but had progressed beyond what could be balanced with his quality of life.

"The ability to regain control of Yogi's discomfort was no longer a realistic solution."
—John Ball Zoo

His keepers decided to do something to honor Yogi's 29 years of entertaining and educating kids and families at the zoo.

"With such a large impact on our community, and especially on his animal care team, I really wanted to find a meaningful way to celebrate such a special bear," says Jaime, animal care supervisor at JBZ. "A "Teddy Bear" drive would be the perfect way to remember him and provide for kids who need a buddy!"

Yogi, male Brown Bear at John Ball Zoo, dies of complications due to arthritis

Now through October 19, bring teddy bears— new ones, with tags still on— to John Ball Zoo Guest Services office, 10am – 4pm, daily.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book