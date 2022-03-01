John Ball Zoo announces 2022 season opening date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) has announced the opening date of its 2022 season.

The Grand Rapids zoo says opening day is scheduled for Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

JBZ adds it is welcoming two male koalas in May, courtesy of the San Diego Zoo. A new wallaby exhibit is also expected.

We’re told admission tickets are now on sale. Click here for more.

The zoo’s spring hours are 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends.

